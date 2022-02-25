news, local-news,

Shift gears and ride your health journey into the next step with a virtual fundraiser from Diabetes Tasmania. The annual three-day charity ride PolliePedal, which normally sees cyclists complete more than 300 kilometres in three days, has moved online in 2022 due to COVID-19, and will run across four weeks. Diabetes Tasmania chief executive Caroline Wells said the new format meant people from across Australia would be able to join, set a goal, and get out and active in whatever way they chose. READ MORE: Rents anticipated to rise substantially in three Launceston suburbs "This year, we are changing things up and participants can choose the total amount of kilometres they wish to complete," she said. "People are also encouraged to be creative in how they get to the finish line. For example, some might still bike whilst others might run, walk, or even go horseback riding. I suspect we will see a mix of everything." All the funds raised from the event will help deliver the support services and programs to those either living with diabetes or at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The fundraiser, which has raised more than $800,000 since it commenced in 2006, is supported by Minister Guy Barnett, who has type 1 diabetes. READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning "It's a real honor to be part of this fantastic cycling adventure around all the best parts of Tasmania and enjoying the lovely countryside, especially knowing that we're raising awareness and money for people with diabetes and their families in Tasmania," he said. "I've got type 1 diabetes. I've had it for 25 years this year and every day is a blessing." As part of the fundraiser, a picnic will be hosted by Her Excellency the Honourable Barbara Baker AC on the grounds of Government House to signify the end of the event. PolliePedal Shifting Gears started February 25 and will finish on March 25, with people encouraged to join at any time with their friends, family, or colleagues. Visit diabetestas.org.au/pollie-pedal to sign up. The event will return to its original format in 2023. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/1d6e54bd-0840-4db2-9f54-09597dc719e5.jpg/r109_410_2856_1962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg