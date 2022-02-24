newsletters, football-list, Matthew Richardson, Richmond, Hawthorn, Hillcrest

Matthew Richardson believes the positive role that sport can play in society will be on full display in the AFL's Hillcrest tribute match in his home city. RIchardson's former club Richmond will play Hawthorn at Devonport Oval in a community series contest on Saturday, March 5, as part of the AFL's response to December's Hillcrest Primary School tragedy. "While it won't take away or fix anything that has happened, it will bring the community together and put some smiles on a few faces, which I think is fantastic,'' said Richardson, who played 282 games and kicked 800 goals for the Tigers. "I think it is really important just to get people together as when you are grieving you can become a little insular and shy away from attending events or seeing people, so anything that can bring people together, even for a few hours and you might be able to have a chat, and have a smile and put things aside for even a short amount of time is important. "This is just a great opportunity for everyone to get together and just pay our respects to the families and the young kids who were involved in the tragedy." He believed the league staging an AFL match was a strong statement of support after what for him was a heartbreaking situation, admitting his heart sank straight away once he realised what had happened in his home town. "It was just shocking as you know just how small of a community it is in a place like Devonport, where somebody knows somebody who knows somebody, so it was heartbreaking and very upsetting, especially having young kids of my own now as you just can't imagine what those families have been through,'' he said. "I actually got a message from [Tasmanian great] Robert Shaw about it [the game] who had spoken to Benny Gale [Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale] and he had had the idea that a game should be down there and I rang Benny Gale after having that quick conversation with Shawry and Benny was onto it straight away wanting to put the hand up for the Richmond footy club to come down. "They obviously have a strong connection to the North-West Coast as Richmond have had a lot of players that have come from the area, like myself and Ben Harrison from Devonport, and then you have Grant Birchall who played at Hawthorn, which is a side that has played a lot of games in Tassie over the last 25 years, so it made sense that it would be those two teams. "And it had to be at Devonport Oval clearly and I am glad it is being played there." He confirmed he would be involved with the contest, and happy to do whatever is needed at the match and the Healing for Hillcrest: Supporting the Hillcrest Primary School Community fundraiser which will be held at Devonport's paranaple Arts Centre following the match. Tickets for that function will start at $250 per ticket with more information available from Jeremy Jackson on 0400 934 091 or at jeremyj@hawthornfc.com.au All funds raised from the tribute match and activity surrounding the game will go directly to the Hillcrest Community Public Fund. There will also be a post-match concert featuring Luca Brasi. Clinics involving Hawks, Tigers and North Melbourne players will take place on the Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BGqnABECPrQWPQdDVKLwqz/0ccd4571-2557-4417-9b72-2a58c02e7787.jpg/r1805_808_6016_3187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg