Launceston man wins appeal against two-month jail sentence

A former Launceston man has won an appeal against a magistrate's two-month jail sentence for a firearm offence. Justice Stephen Estcourt found that the sentence imposed on Tyler John Mayne, 28, by former Hobart magistrate Sam Mollard was manifestly excessive. The sentence was imposed on December 1, 2021 and came on top of an 18-month sentence Mayne was already serving. The appeal related to events subsequent to a count of dangerous driving and evading police in Invermay on April 22, 2020. When Mayne's vehicle was stopped the car was seized and a firearm found under the driver's seat. Mayne's DNA was found on the trigger and barrel of the air pistol which resembled a .45 calibre Colt 1911 self-loading pistol. It was argued that Mayne had only fleeting possession of the firearm. Mayne's counsel told Mr Mollard that Mayne had made some positive steps toward rehabilitation after moving to Hobart and being released on parole. It was argued in response that the sentence was open to the Magistrate especially given Mayne's criminal record including firearm offences. "The respondent submits that the applicant's [Mayne] antecedents, the need for deterrence, the nature of the offences and the need for punishment outweighed those factors," Justice Estcourt decision said. Justice Estcourt said he could not accept the respondent's submissions. "Despite any scepticism one might have as the the applicant's asserted fleeting possession of the firearm by merely touching it under the seat of a vehicle that did not belong to him that was the factual basis for sentencing purposes," he said. "It is my view that the magistrate should have given paramount consideration to the applicant's fraught personal circumstances and the solid progress he had made since his relocation to Hobart. "To my mind this was very clearly a case for an individualised approach to punishment and not for a sentence of actual imprisonment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39XqRfhXMjAB9zxtc6T37Lf/555625a2-adb5-4d2b-8c68-804d7e6d95f2.JPG/r13_316_6002_3700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg