Tokyo Olympian Aron Baynes is unlikely to don the Tasmania JackJumpers' green jersey as speculation continues about whether the centre would take up an NBL stint. The NBA champion suffered a serious neck injury after a fall during a Boomers game at the Tokyo Olympics which meant the three-time Olympian missed the bronze medal match. READ MORE: Chandler women's sport bill a 'solution to non-existent problem' The former San Antonio Spurs big man is understood to be preparing himself for a 10th NBA season after most recently playing with the Toronto Raptors and sitting out the 2021-22 season. NBL clubs, including the Brisbane Bullets, have been rumoured to be interested in adding Baynes' size and rim protection skills to their line-up. Instead of his signature, JackJumpers assistant coach Jacob Chance wished to see the 35-year-old back to full health. "My understanding is I think Baynesy has a long way to go if anything it might be next year in the NBA, NBL from the people I speak with," he said. "That's just more from a welfare point of view, trying to see how he's going, he's obviously been a big part of Australian basketball for a long time. "We have not sounded him out in any form or capacity to play or do anything ... he's gone into a bit of a cave and dealt with what he's got going on and everyone's just hoping he's alright." READ MORE: Northern Tasmania enjoys a day at the races After a performance against the Illawarra Hawks, which saw the JackJumpers likened to one of Baynes' former teams in the Phoenix Suns, the side are refocused ahead of the Brisbane Bullets. "We're not getting carried away too much there, we're trying to share the ball, something Phoenix probably do well I imagine [that's] where that quotes coming from," Chance said. "That's something we've done a good job of lately."

