news, local-news,

Everyone who lives in Launceston knows that it's something special, but now even tourists are sitting up and taking notice. Some may remember in 2018 Australian comedian Tom Gleeson tried to ensure that Launceston remained a well-kept secret from the tourist masses with his Go Away Launceston video. A riff on the Getaway travel program, Gleeson quizzed mayor Albert van Zetten about the town, then the pair travelled to The Old Umbrella Shop and then Gleeson went on a ghost tour. The video was not received well by the Launceston community, who said it did not well represent the tourist gems that the city has to offer, such as Cataract Gorge. Well, now, it's fair to say, Gleeson - you failed. The secret is out, and it's that Launceston is now a must-visit destination for tourists. Launceston has been named the 2022 Wotif Australian Town of the Year, which ranks visitor interest, affordability and attractions. It's not the first time Launceston has received such honours, in 2013 it was ranked the most family-friendly city in Australia and in 2014 US website Cities Journal named Launceston the top city to move to in Australia according to affordability rankings. However, Gleeson's tongue-in-cheek attempt at poking fun at Launceston is not the only critique we are forced to defend. Coverage of the Wotif announcement saw a flurry of digital-only articles, one of which, from Escape.com described Launceston as the "unlikely winner" of the award. It also mentioned that Tasmania has never once been in the top 10 of its awards in its five-year history. While that may be true, it's not fair to say Launceston is not a likely or worthy winner of the accolade. In the past five years, since the establishment of the awards, there has been a lot achieved to make Launceston a truly unique tourism destination. Take, for example, the construction of Riverbend Park. It is a children's playground that is a rival of any in the state, and arguably in the country and offers families the perfect stop on a day exploring the myriad of tourist offerings - from the QVMAG, to sporting events at UTAS Stadium, or the delights of Penny Royal and Hollybank. More recently, the city was named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, after a concerted campaign led by Launceston identity Owen Tilbury and the city's hospitality industry. Launceston's hospitality industry is always innovating and trying new things and the likes of Stillwater and Cataract on Paterson, among many others, remain some of the best eateries the North has to offer. It is also the gateway to the wine region of the West Tamar, where you can sample some of the best wine in the world, straight from the paddocks where its grown at the cellar door. While no one is resting on their laurels (that's not the Tasmanian way), we would argue that rather than Launceston being an "unlikely winner", the city has made huge strides in making itself a unique destination, and that effort should be recognised - likely or not. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: