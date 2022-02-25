news, local-news,

A debate between residents and council members of a Northern Tasmanian municipality has heated up after accusations against a partially government-funded project were made online. Proposed work in or around one of Tasmania's oldest public parks, Regent Square, has been a contentious issue in the George Town area for over a decade. Situated in Australia's oldest town and third-oldest European settlement, the square has existed for more than 200 years. READ MORE: Rents anticipated to rise substantially in three Launceston suburbs The site is a rare surviving Australian example of town planning undertaken by British Army officer and colonial administrator Lachlan Macquarie, and Australian explorer and surveyor James Meehan. The historical significance of Regent Square has been emphasised in the past by groups such as the George Town and District Historical Society, as well as Friends of Regent Square. A Facebook page named "Historic Regent Square - it's History" has also been vocal in its protests against works undertaken on the Anne Street site. READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning Recently, the page's posts have centered around the square's multimillion-dollar redevelopment, which has been under way for several years. As seen in a post from Sunday, shared with the page's 315 followers, as well as the 228 people that have liked the page, a query was made as to why it appeared the council had gone significantly over budget while trying to finish the project, initially expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete. As interpreted through the Capital Works Budget Report included in the council's February meeting agenda attachments, one of the Facebook page's multiple admins understood the whole of the $2.45 million federal grant allocated to the redevelopment had been spent. They also stated that overspending, as of January 13, had reached $117,174. The admin, who preferred to remain anonymous, went on to express that their main concern was rates would be increased in the area to pay for the remaining works. "We want to know where the money to finish it is going to come from, but the council discussed it (presumably) in a closed session on Tuesday, so we are none the wiser," they said. "This post has alerted the wider community and given some of them a chance to have a say, and we hope the council takes note." READ MORE: Man dies after single-vehicle crash at Longford George Town mayor Greg Kieser hit back at those comments, saying the interpretation of the report, publicly expressed by the admin of the Facebook page, was "completely incorrect". "They're confused, and have tied the total project budget to the $2.45 million we received from the federal government grant," he said. "That funding was wonderful, and greatly appreciated, however, we always knew the project would cost more than that, which is why we've made provisions inside of our budget to contribute toward the total project cost." Cr Kieser said the council meeting on Tuesday formalised the way in which the council would fund the last component of the redevelopment, and confirmed funds would be extracted from pre-existing cash provisions held in the council's books. READ MORE: 64 women fleeing family violence living in state transition houses Regarding why the meeting was a closed session, Cr Kieser said he understood all dealings that involved contracts and tenders were propriety and confidential. "State law is very specific, whenever there are private and confidential elements included in a council meeting, you must do it behind closed doors, which is exactly what we did," he said. Cr Kieser also said worldwide supply shortages, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, had resulted in the project's time frame being blown out, and believed the project would be 90 per cent completed by winter. The contention follows the implementation of the heavily opposed $6.9 million Learning and Information Network Centre, and Child and Family Centre hub that Regent Square now accommodates. That project was controversially approved in 2012 after a two-year community campaign against it.

