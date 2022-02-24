news, local-news,

There are almost three times as many primary school students in state schools with COVID-19 than secondary school students. Of the roughly 60,000 students at government schools, Education Department figures show 903 primary school students are active cases as are 302 secondary school students. READ MORE: Northern Tasmania enjoys a day at the races Public Health Services on Wednesday declared 41 COVID outbreaks in Tasmanian schools. An outbreak is defined by five cases or more reported COVID cases in a single classroom. Of the outbreaks, 20 are in the North-West, 12 are in the South and nine are in the North. READ MORE: Knife-wielding man jailed for 'terrifying' carjacking There are outbreaks in 36 in primary schools and five are in high schools. Premier Peter Gutwein said the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in students showed the system of picking up positive cases was working. "We're picking up positive cases in the kids and they're at home - they're not at school," he said. READ MORE: Chandler women's sport bill a 'solution to non-existent problem' "In terms of a school outbreak, that doesn't mean that COVID is rampant in the school. "We've had a certain number of cases across a number of classes and those kids have tested positive and are being cared for home. "My message to parents is that the best place for your child's well-being and learning is at school." Labor's education spokesman Josh Willie said the government needed to do more to ensure that more children in the five to 11 year age group received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. "They could have been providing vaccinations in pharmacies, they could have been rolling out more pop up clinics in regional areas, and pulling out all stops to give all Tasmanian children an opportunity to at least have one vaccination before school started," he said. "We're the only state in the country not rolling out vaccines in pharmacies for that cohort and it's quite clear in regional areas that there needs to be more effort. "They've rested on their laurels that they've got a higher vaccination rate than the rest of the country when they could be doing more." Public Health director Mark Veitch said Tasmania had experienced one of the higher transmission rates in the country over the past two days. "This is largely attributable to an increase in cases amongst school-aged children," he said. "We are seeing an expected increase in case numbers related to the return to school. "We don't know precisely how long this increase in cases will last." Tasmania recorded 853 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday over a 24-hour period.

