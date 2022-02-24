news, local-news,

Murder charges have been laid against two more North-West men in relation to the death of a 59-year-old man at Sprent in January A Tasmania Police spokesperson said today a 28-year-old West Ulverstone man and a 32-year-old Devonport man had been charged with murder. The 59-year-old's body was found with head injuries at a property on Chilcotts Road, Sprent on Sunday, January 23. The men were both also charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, stealing and unlawful setting fire to property. Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear before the Devonport Magistrates Court today. A 25-year-old East Devonport man, Dane Ronald Pyke, and an 18-year-old Queenstown woman, Nikiya Lee Coleman, have also been charged with the murder and have previously appeared in court.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/ae9750d9-2c16-4e2d-8f92-2aa8f8db8d37.jpg/r5_0_4017_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg