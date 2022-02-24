Woolworths support local Tassie farmers, growers and producers

This is branded content from Woolworths.
Woolworths is proud to support Tasmanian farmers, growers and producers and stock hundreds of Tassie made products in all their stores across the state.
Over 200 products in the grocery and dairy departments are produced locally in Tasmania, by Tasmanian suppliers, plus there's a range of fresh bread, crumpets, rolls and muffins baked fresh by Cripps Bakery.
All of Woolworths fresh milk is locally sourced from Tasmanian dairy farmers and a large range of fruit and vegetables are supplied by Tasmanian farmers including apples, pears, berries, broccoli, carrots and potatoes.
In the freezer department, all of the Woolworths home brand Select range of frozen vegetables including peas, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and other mixed vegetables are sourced primarily from Simplot's Devonport processing plant.
Tasmanians are justifiably proud of their local produce and Woolworths makes it easy for local suppliers to work with buyers, allowing customers to enjoy the unique products the state of Tasmania has to offer. Two of these local suppliers are Ashgrove Dairy and Red Cow Organics.
Ashgrove Dairy
Ashgrove Dairyproduces a range of quality cheeses from premium fresh farm milk delivered directly from Ashgrove farms to all Woolworths stores across Tasmania.
The Ashgrove milk and cheese factory is located at Elizabeth Town, in the heart of the dairying and cropping region in northern Tasmania. Several generations of Bennett families have been farming the land surrounding the factory since the early 1900's.
Milk is collected fresh each day and taken to the factory to produce quality dairy products and Ashgrove has been supplying these products to Woolworths for over 20 years.
Red Cow Organics
Red Cow Organics is located on the north west coast of Tasmania and is a proud family operated business launched nine years ago by Andy and Matt Jackman. Their milking herd are fed lush organic seasonal grass, making the most beautiful milk, rich with cream and high in protein.
All their cheese is produced directly in their own factory and supplied to all Woolworths stores across Tasmania. There's five Red Cow Organics' cheeses available, including their "hero" product, the Persian Feta.
Red Cow was also supported by a small business accelerator called Seedlab Australia. Funded by Woolworths, Seedlab is a free service to help start-ups and businesses across the country hone their craft and become retail-ready.
Woolworths Tasmania are also proud to partner with St Giles, to benefit kids with disabilities or special needs across Tasmania.
Children from birth to seven years with disabilities and impairments are the majority of the 4,000 Tasmanians supported by St.Giles each year.
Woolworths' fundraising appeal for St.Giles during last October marked the start of a three-year partnership with Tasmania's largest children's disability service.
During the appeal, the Woolworths store teams and customers raised enough funds for St Giles to purchase three, tiny Wizzybug power wheelchairs for Tasmanian toddlers with a disability.
The Wizzybugs give toddlers freedom of movement and help them thrive with the ability to be alongside their family and friends. Donations to St Giles can be made at any Woolworths supermarket across the state.