Take a step back in time and wander through nostalgia with the Launceston Musical Society's performance of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. The stage show follows Charlie Brown and his friends who battle with kites, school, baseball and misunderstandings before they realise what makes them happy. Launceston Musical Society president and musical director for the show Andy Prideaux said when the team were looking for shows to produce, they weren't sure at the time what COVID regulations would look like. "We picked a show that was a small cast and something that was fun. We felt at the time that there was nothing really on offer theatre-wise for families and younger audiences," he said. READ MORE: Northern Tasmania enjoys a day at the races "We decided to take a punt on Charlie Brown because we loved the music. So, we set ourselves the challenge of launching in December and then trying to create the show in six-and-a-half weeks from start to finish." Though the turnaround for the performance has been intense, the cast and band have taken the challenge and run with it. "It's been a mammoth effort, but we got there," Mr Prideaux said. "There's something for everyone in the sense that it connects with something to do with your life." "Everyone knows a Charlie [or his friends]. Everyone wishes they were Snoopy with the imagination and just the get-up-and-go nature of how Snoopy is always written. It's relatable." Mr Prideaux said now more than ever people needed the element of hope and that there was more to life than just work. "There are lots of things in life that can make you happy and that is the message of the show," he said. Those attending the family-friendly show can expect high energy and excitement, with a focus on bringing out all the favourite elements of the Peanuts cartoons. READ MORE: Knife-wielding man jailed for 'terrifying' carjacking "Whilst there's a theme going through the whole show, there's lots of tiny little excerpts from these cartoon snippets," Mr Prideaux said. "It brings every single aspect that you come to love about Snoopy and Charlie Brown on stage." The small cast of six has been a different experience for Mr Prideaux, who has worked with ensembles of 30 to 40 people. "[In a show like this] you are on display the whole time. You have to know exactly what you're doing, and hats off to these guys that they've been fantastic," he said. "They have worked really hard and what they're producing at the moment is something to be really proud of." Mr Prideaux hoped that the community would rally and support the local theatre production after what has been a rough two years for the performing arts due to the pandemic. The production will be staged at the Earl Arts Centre from March 1-5. To purchase tickets to the show visit the Theatre North website.

