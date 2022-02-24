sport, local-sport,

Star three-year-old Turk Warrior pulled up sore after going down as a $1.12 favourite at Mowbray on Cup Day but trainer Glenn Stevenson still hasn't pinpointed the problem. Turk Warrior looked set to win the $75,000 3YO Classic when he strolled to the front in the home straight but, to use racing parlance, hit a brick wall and was overhauled by both Summer Fire and Emily. Stevenson said he was surprised stewards didn't order a veterinary examination, given the horse's price, even though he was showing no obvious problems immediately after the race. It was only when he was about to leave the course that a warning sign appeared. "When he was being walked onto the truck he stopped in his tracks and it became obvious that he was sore behind," Stevenson said. "I haven't located exactly where yet but we'll be going over him thoroughly and getting his bloods done." Stevenson had been tentatively planning a trip to Melbourne for Turk Warrior had he won the race as easily as punters expected but that is off the agenda. "He'll now go for a break for sure and we'll start afresh," the trainer said. Although it seems almost too bizarre to be true, according to the web site punters.com.au one Betfair punter reportedly had $26,000 on Turk Warrior 'in the run' at odds of $1.01. He stood to win $260. As rumours continue to swirl about problems inside the Office Of Racing Integrity, Racing Minister Jane Howlett didn't mince her words during an RSN radio interview on Cup Day. "We know that there are issues with the Office Of Racing Integrity and we are doing an investigation into that led by Dale Monteith," she said, "I'm very much looking forward to him presenting his report and recommendations to me. "We know there are issues that need to be resolved and that we can do better. "I'm looking forward to ... making the changes that are required." Last weekend, new allegations surfaced on social media related to ORI and they soon spread like wildfire through harness racing circles. On Monday, the Examiner put four questions concerning those allegations to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment media office. So far, no reply. Tasmania Police were also contacted regarding their presence at Elwick during the harness meeting on Sunday night. The Examiner was told they were called to a domestic dispute not related to the racing. While neither ORI or its governing department can be expected to respond to all allegations made on social media, sometimes it would be in their best interest to quell them before they get completely out of hand. If, in fact, they can be quelled. Tasmania's leading harness trainer Ben Yole and one of his stable drivers Jordan Chibnall have been sidelined by COVID. Yole announced on his Facebook page that both he and Chibnall were in isolation but it would not affect the operation of his stable. "All necessary precautions are being followed and the latest advice from Tasmania Health adhered to," the post said. Yole's stables are separated from his house and no staff will be accessing any part of the residential property. Visitors are asked to stay away from the stables during the isolation period. "We wish to limit the exposure to our remaining staff to ensure our stable can continue to run business as normal," the post said. Ben Yole has 49 of the 79 acceptors for the meeting at Devonport on Friday night which is a combined 15-race harness/greyhound program. The meeting was to have been the farewell to the Devonport Showgrounds, as Tasracing was scheduled to vacate the venue by next Tuesday. With that date now extended to March 25, it will be the second-last harness meeting and fifth-last for the greyhounds. However it will be the final combined meeting and includes a 2-1/2 hour period between 4.55pm and 7.24pm when there will be a race every 20 minutes or so. The next harness meetings in Northern Tasmania will be the Carrick Cup on Sunday week and Burnie Cup on Friday March 11.

