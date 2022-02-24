newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After scoring what he described as a "freak goal" last week, Western United's Ben Garuccio is continuing to go about his business before Sunday's Launceston clash. Garuccio found the back of the net with a scorpion kick, which saw him instinctually dive forward and kick the ball in with his heel without seeing it. "I don't think you can really train that sort of goal to be honest," Garuccio said. "I think the boys would probably tell me to shut up if I said 'hey, can you cross some balls in for me and I'm going to try a scorpion kick'. "It was just pure instinct, the ball came behind me and I didn't really know how I was going to get it on goal apart from if I tried that, so I tried that and I knew that no-one was behind me, any of our players. "I thought 'if it doesn't come off, it doesn't come off' but if it does, it would be pretty special and as I got up and saw the ball in the net, I couldn't really believe it myself." Footage of the goal has gone viral on social media, with the 26-year-old even featuring in FIFA 22's team of the week for the feat. However, he's put all of the fanfare behind him, with Western United in the middle of a busy period, having defeated Sydney FC 1-0 on Wednesday and facing Perth Glory on Sunday. "That's the way football is unfortunately, you can't be too high in your highs and you can't be too low in your lows, you have to stay pretty level-headed. "That's what I've tried to do, even through this, I did enjoy it at the time ... and after that, I've let it go to the side. It will always be there and will be nice for me to watch but I can't focus on it too much." RELATED: A-League: Macarthur hold off a surging Perth Glory with a man down The trip across Bass Strait will be a first for the defender, who was playing for last season's champions Melbourne City when United played their games in Launceston. Joining United in July, Garuccio has been a key part of their table-topping rise. "It's been really good to be honest, we are just getting in a groove now where we are getting used to that winning feeling and I think everyone's really enjoying it. "It's been a really positive start to the season and hopefully we can continue in that manner. "I'm looking forward to [Tasmania] and the boys have said a lot of good things about it to be honest from their travels last year. READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders after improved batting performance in CTPL "Hopefully we can get a decent crowd to the game and it can be a good result for the club." Garuccio hopes his side's strong start to the season can see last year's support grow as they face the Glory, who have called Launceston home for the past week. "At the end of the day, people want to watch entertaining games and you want to watch your team winning so obviously it's always better when your team wins, no matter what sport you follow." he said. "That's something that's been good this year and obviously it's enjoyable for us players as well. "We work hard all year and to win games is the best thing and to win games and play in front of some big crowds and your home fans, that's what sport is all about."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/3119f45e-0c73-43c7-81ea-e71ae712da34.jpg/r9_704_3512_2683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg