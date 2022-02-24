newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Mayfield man who is facing jail if his drug treatment order is cancelled pleaded not guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to new charges. On Monday Magistrate Sharon Cure issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr Mullins when he failed to appear in court. Mr Mullins appeared via video in the court on Thursday and entered the pleas of not guilty via defence counsel Beri Kurdistan. READ MORE: Knife-wielding man jailed for 'terrifying' carjacking Last year he was sentenced to the drug treatment order on a range of charges including evading police and several firearm charges with a six month custodial component. He spent 77 days in custody after being arrested in June for evading police in a stolen car, with two shortened shotguns in the back of the vehicle. When sentenced to the drug treatment order the remaining 103 days were suspended for 18 months. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to 10 firearms charges, two counts of aggravated evade police, two counts of reckless driving, using abusive language to a police officer, resisting a police officer, unlawful possession of property and possessing a controlled drug in June 2019. READ MORE: Northern Tasmania enjoys a day at the races Those charges followed a raid on his home at Mayfield as part of Tasmania Police's Operation Raptor. The raid uncovered three guns, and stolen property worth a total of $10,250. The Department of Community Corrections has sought that the drug treatment order be cancelled which would trigger him serving the 103 days of suspended jail. The court heard over the past two weeks that he had failed to attend urinalysis required under the order and sought an unapproved change of address to share a house with a person with whom he had once shared a prison cell. READ MORE: Chandler women's sport bill a 'solution to non-existent problem' Last year Ms Cure told Mullins she would give him the chance of undergoing a drug treatment order, to allow him to move past his drug addiction. "I saw in your report that you are motivated by strong family ties, to move away from where you are at the moment," Ms Cure said during sentencing last year. "You have got to change what you do, and who you see ... and I think you know who those people are. "If you hang around with the same old crew, you will get the same result. We see that over and over."

