On this day the 27th of February in 2001, the nation stopped to remember the iconic Australian cricket legend that was Sir Donald Bradman, who passed away on February 25. The front page of the The Examiner was a powerful black and white picture of the great batsman raising his bat, as many newspapers around the country also followed suit. The Examiner wrote " As they did when he guided Australia to a Test victory or set one of his many cricketing records, newspapers again carried the name of Sir Donald Bradman on their front pages. This time thought it was inside a black border." With five pages dedicated to his tribute it was undeniable the impact he had in the cricketing world but also Australia as a whole. READ MORE: Nature takes over with new program coming to Australia Passing away as the age of 92, Bradman was in poor health during the last years of his life, notably suffering a great loss with the death of his wife Jessie in 1997. The article states that Prime Minister at the time and unashamed Bradman devotee, John Howard, expressed condolences. "It was always going to be a shock when Don Bradman died because he has really been the most dominant figure in Australian life now for decades," he said. "There has been nobody like that in the game and I doubt that there will ever be anybody quite like that." Cricket legend Richie Benaud said that he was an inspiration for young cricketers everywhere. READ MORE: Kennel cough outbreak sweeps though Launceston "He showed that it was possible in Australia to be a young country boy with no pretensions, someone who was a very promising country cricketer, who could then go on to play for Australia and captain Australia." Donald George Bradman was born at Cootamundra on August 27 1908. When he was two his family moved to Bowral, NSW and it was in school and district competitions that his strong sporting abilities began to emerge. His family said that his generosity, humour and good sense would be missed most, as they asked for their privacy to be respected as they dealt with the loss of a "wonderful father, grandfather and friend."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/b10326e1-4970-4e01-ae8b-597634bb4082_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_398_2674_1909_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg