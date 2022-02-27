news, local-news,

Awareness for gynaecological cancers is being brought to the forefront, with a cancer support group teaming up with Tasmania's newest sporting team. S.H.E, which stands for Support, Hope and Education aims to raise awareness of the prevalence, detection and severity of gynaecological diseases in Tasmania. Chair of the group Scott Harris knows firsthand the devastating impacts of gynaecological cancers, which include cancer of the vulva, vagina, cervix, endometrium, uterus, ovaries and placenta. "My wife has stage four ovarian cancer," he said. "Stage four basically means that you are terminal and so that is the reason we got involved with the group and recognised that we could go down two paths. "We could go underground and try and deal with it, or we can go public and create some awareness so we decided as a family that we want to share her story so they understand how this can happen to anyone." READ MORE: A Tasmanian Ukranian and Russian give their thoughts on the invasion The most recent data from Cancer Australia shows that gynaecological cancers represent 9.3% of cancers diagnosed in people with female reproductive organs, with the most common gynaecological cancer being uterine cancer. While the survival rate for all gynaecological cancers is around 71%, some gynaecological cancers such as ovarian cancer have a survival rate of only 48%. Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cause of cancer death among people with female reproductive organs. The Tasmanian Jack Jumpers will hold a range of fundraising and awareness activities in the lead up to and as part of the blockbuster game against the Perth Wildcats including a Wellness Centre on the Arena concourse, at MyState Bank Arena. The day will feature angel massages and teal nail painting, a pregame fundraising and awareness function in the 'Teal Lounge', fundraising stickers for sale among other initiatives supported by SRT Logistics. "We're really proud to partner with S.H.E, a local organisation who are doing an incredible amount of work to support women with gynaecological cancers" Jack Jumpers chief executive Simon Brookhouse said. "We're really looking forward to uniting and educating our playing group and fans about this important cause in the lead up to our 'Teal Game'. READ MORE: Lara Alexander elected Member for Bass after winning recount "It's important that we use the platform and engagement we have to help raise awareness for organisations like S.H.E to educate our community and raise funds to support those suffering." Federal funding of $2 million pledged by the Australian Government means more women with ovarian cancer will now have access to their own Ovarian Cancer Nurse consultant providing essential support, says Ovarian Cancer Australia. The funding will go towards OCA's Teal Support Program, which enlists trained oncology and gynaecological nurses to provide advice and support through diagnosis, treatment and beyond. The aim of the program is to ensure continuity of care, greater access to support and improved quality of life for all women with ovarian cancer. Chief executive of OCA Jane Hill says the Teal Support Program has been crucial for so many women with ovarian cancer. "For some women, the mental impacts of ovarian cancer can be just as challenging as the physical symptoms," she said. "The Teal Support Program provides a truly holistic approach to treatment including emotional support for women and their loved ones, advice on symptom management, guidance through aspects of treatment and support." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

