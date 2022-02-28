news, local-news,

I GIVE up! Here we are, having been urged to get vaccinated and boostered and now our premier is going to let in unvaccinated visitors from the world! What is the point of having been good girls and boys (most of us), and now those who didn't take responsibility for the health of others, are allowed in. There is no tracing to let us know the hot spots so I guess now we just go about our business and blow the consequences. Next time we are in the same situation I think many people will opt out of doing as the government requests unless the politicians stick to their guns and don't take orders from those in Canberra. PRIME Minister Scott Morrison is quoted as describing Bridget Archer as " fiery". I suspect this is a backhanded compliment - he is probably still cringing from her independent thinking, and actions on crossing the floor. I can add a couple of other "y" words which can also describe Bridget Archer. Integrity springs immediately to mind, followed by tenacity. Well done, Bridget, for sticking to your guns, and representing your community, rather than passively following the party line. There is more to do. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government makes alterations to state land tax obligations SO, VETERAN and respected journalist Ray Martin has told a mainland newspaper he's interviewed every prime minister since Menzies. As a former resident of Launceston, Ray Martin is worth listening to. His view on the Morrison government? "This is the most incompetent government we've ever had." Couldn't agree more. I PERSONALLY would love to see masks gone. I work eight hours plus a day in them, and have experienced fatigue and exhaustion on a level I never had before they came in. I understand the vulnerable might be more at risk, but if a person is genuinely worried about the virus, they will continue to have their own mask on - even gloves etc if need be - and I would know to keep a distance from that person out of respect for their concern. I don't feel every single person needs to be masked up when our lungs are naturally wanting to breathe the fresh air we are given READ MORE: Government's state of the state address main focus for parliament IT IS amazing that the Tasmania's Government supports duck shooting, I am appalled that in this day and age with all the wonders of technology and incredible science helping and supporting us in our daily lives our government could be so callous as to allow the barbaric and inhumane practice to continue. I witnessed first hand the appalling cruelty that happens at duck shooting when two shooters' dogs were fighting and arguing over a downed maimed duck, still alive and suffering extreme pain, were graphically pulling the poor creature apart. Surely we can do better than this. We should be fostering care and compassion in our beautiful wildlife, learning to be kind and caring to all animals and teaching our children not to inflict pain and torture on defenceless animals. What sort of society are we, and our government, that allows this barbaric cruelty to continue? READ MORE: Crumb rubber funds expected to reduce Tasmanian tyre waste ANTHONY Albanese is absolutely right to target the appalling wages and conditions facing aged care workers and, as someone who has worked in aged care and disability support for 30 years, I can tell you that the wage gap between the two sectors is a deliberate choice by the Liberal government. Unions won a case in 2010, just like the one being fought for aged care workers, and it resulted in disability support worker wages increasing by 20-40 per cent over the last 10 years. The Labor government supported that case by agreeing to fund whatever the finding was. When Morrison says it is for Fair Work to decide and there's nothing he can do, he's either lying or ignorant (I've given up trying to figure out which); the government can make a submission just like Labor did. Aged care workers deserve decent wages, in line with their colleagues in disability support, and trying to buy them off with cheap one-off payments is an insult. Do better. Aged care residents deserve workers who aren't stressed, working across multiple part-time and casual roles and facing unrealistic workloads, all for a pittance. Pay the workers what they deserve. It's not expensive. It's an investment in safe and equitable outcomes.

