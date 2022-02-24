sport, cricket,

It's a simple matter of win and you're in for Perth and ACL, with Evandale Panthers and Trevallyn on their tails should they lose. ACL face Trevallyn in the final round after having the bye last week, but skipper Matthew Oates wasn't nervous while the other teams took the field. "It is what it is and there's no use dwelling on a situation and stressing out with how things are going to turn out," he said. "That's the attitude, just win [this week] and roll in to finals and see how far we can go through finals." Trevallyn coach James Whiteley said their win last week was "pretty comprehensive", doing what they needed to do to stay in the finals hunt. "We're all enjoying our cricket," he said. "There's a good togetherness, we had a good run on the track on Thursday last week and that really came into our game on Saturday, so we are looking forward to another good hit-out that can lead into Saturday." READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders after improved batting performance in CTPL Making their premier league finals debut last season, Perth are hoping to go one better and secure a home final with a win over Legana. Coach Mat Devlin said Josh Farrell, who scored an unbeaten 96 last week, has come into form at the right time - as they strive for the win. "Obviously we never got a result out of them last time, the rain took care of that for us," he said. "As long as we stick to the way we want to play cricket and the way we go about it, a win on Saturday means we get a home final." Legana skipper Dylan Sharman praised his side for their "best batting performance" of the season last week, giving Bracknell's 315 a decent shake, and is hopeful of ending the Durhams' year on a high. "Being the last game, it would be good to take away a win and give people a little bit of confidence heading into next year, getting some of the younger fellas keen," he said. Should ACL or Perth slip up, Evandale Panthers will be waiting to strike as they come up against Bracknell. However, after the Stags claimed their first win last week, Panthers coach Jonty Manktelow is wary of their form. READ MORE: 'Freak goal' in Western United's Ben Garuccio's rear view ahead of Tasmania "They made a massive score, so they would be full of confidence now trying to finish off their season with a couple of wins," he said. "Whereas we need a win this week if we want to give ourselves a chance to get back into that top four and make finals." As Manktelow predicted, Bracknell are eager to try and win their second in a row, with coach Brad Fryett unveiling their "strongest side of the year". Last week saw Matthew Hayward produce the competition's highest score of the season - an unbeaten 158 off 115 balls. "That was a fantastic innings to watch, he was was pretty chanceless up until 130, so you won't see many better 100s than that," Fryett said. "We are always very happy when he plays and performs like that, he's a bit of a match-winner for us." READ MORE: A-League: Macarthur hold off a surging Perth Glory with a man down Longford will look to rebound from their Hadspen defeat as they host George Town. The Tigers had the reigning premiers on the ropes last week, keeping them to 8-180, before their batters "didn't stand up" according to coach Josh Adams. "I think our bowling is quite good and sound, there's plenty of room for improvement in the field still but I just think our batting - our top-order needs to score runs to win games at this time of year, it's as simple as that," he said. George Town's finals hopes were dissolved last week in their loss to Perth and they will be looking to finish their season off on a positive note. Their second season in the TCL, following their denial of a Cricket North position in 2020-21, has seen them win four games.

