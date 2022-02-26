news, local-news,

WHO is Claire Chandler? Well it seems she's one of our Liberal senators who has suddenly popped up now that an election is in the air. Unfortunately, we are now hearing and seeing this previously invisible senator because she's taking aim at a certain minority in our society. If she hasn't anything of great importance to say to the majority of electors, then may I respectively suggest that she gets back in her box! There is a sad lack of mental health support in our state and the bandwagon Ms Chandler is on will only add more people to the list needing it. WOMEN have every right to fair and equal competition in women's sport. Women's sport is about female bodies competing against other female bodies. There is a minority group within the LGBT activists demanding the erasure of women's single-sex sports and rights. This is not fair on women and girls overall. There are over 6500 differences between males and females, all based upon scientific facts and evidence-based. These changes do not disappear because a biological male decides he feels like he can be a woman. Inherently, there is a difference between biological sex and gender identity. These differences must be outlined in law. There is a coherent difference between what are rights and what are demands being played and one seems to forget this greatly. LGB Tasmania supports Senator Claire Chandler's bill. LGB Tasmania will be lobbying sporting bodies for a third category. CAN one of the resident economic gurus please explain the economy? The costs are rising, housing, cars, fuel etc which is causing the people to have to spend more for the things they need which means a rise in inflation but the answer being touted is to raise interest rates. That means all of these things will cost even more thereby forcing people to spend less in areas such as food, entertainment, travel, hospitality etc which in turn causes small marginal businesses to close or sack workers or at least cut their hours. Now here is the conundrum, during the pandemic the government went out of its way to keep money in people's pockets to spend on just those areas. So, why now, when people are doing what is required are they seeking to have interest rates increased? An increase in rates only leads to one thing, higher repayments on business loans, house loans, car payments, credit cards and only one group benefit from this, and that's the banks. They not only pocket more, but end up with defaulted properties and businesses to sell. So can someone, anyone, tell me how this helps ordinary Australians? "IF LAND tax doesn't motivate a landlord to put a property to the market," says Housing Minister Michael Ferguson, "then a vacancy tax won't either so this is just a cash grab that attempts to punish property owners." Illogical. Getting a tenant generates income to cover the land tax, but doesn't avoid the tax, whereas a vacancy tax is *avoided* by getting a tenant. That's a stronger incentive, dollar for dollar. Moreover, the comparison doesn't have to be dollar for dollar, because the avoidability of the vacancy tax makes it politically feasible to charge a higher rate, answering all complaints by saying "But you don't have to pay it!" A tax that you don't have to pay is not a cash grab.

