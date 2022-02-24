sport, cricket,

The penultimate roster game has seen Trevallyn Blue end Longford's winning streak by six wickets. Coming into the match, the Tigers hadn't lost since 2019-20's round 10, where they were defeated by Evandale, with several ties and draws since keeping their streak alive. Batting first, they made 6-95, with three batters, including Kristy Clayton (17* off 25) retiring. Trevallyn chased the score down in the 19th over, with crucial late hitting again from Emma Ellliott (22 off 25) after Maxine Woods (18) and Lynn Hendley (16*) set up the win. Earlier in the week, Bracknell returned to the winners' list with a 29-run win over Evandale Panthers. READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders after improved batting performance in CTPL Cassie Walker's 27 and Natalie Curbishley's 20 guided the victors to 3-128 and Evandale went through their innings unscathed but couldn't chase down the runs, finishing at 0-99 with five retired batters. ACL secured a nine-run win over Hadspen after being bowled out for 88. Narine Maurangi (28) steered the ship for the Bluebacks as Lani and Aliya Gunn were both strong with the ball for Hadspen. Alexandra Mulcaster (3-11) and Maurangi (2-15) confirmed the result with a solid bowling performance, keeping Hadspen to 8-79. Beaconsfield and Exeter couldn't be split as the two West Tamar sides finished with a tie. Exeter's top four all retired with strong scores as the visiting side reached 2-114. Beaconsfield almost followed suit with their top order all looking strong before their tail-enders were tested, needing five off the last over but only managing four. Legana's three-game winning streak came to an end as Beauty Point defeated them by 10 wickets. The Durhams made 4-138 courtesy of solid contributions all round but Beauty Point, led by Caroline Courtney's quick-fire 27 off 15, saw off the challenge. George Town's top-order fired as they defeated Trevallyn Gold by 29 runs. Chantelle Clarke, Maddi Hill and Katie Broad all retired en route to their 8-105, which proved to be too much for Trevallyn despite Zahlia Arnold's 52-ball stay at the crease for 21 as they finished on 8-76.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/96ee3eeb-21fa-4119-a73e-a3baec0021fd.jpg/r2_184_3597_2215_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg