From understanding how the ocean's carbon cycle responds to climate change, to unpacking the relationship between language and mathematical understanding, to exploring how brain cells adapt to support learning, Tasmanian research is on the map. The University of Tasmania has been awarded over $5.5 million for 14 new research projects from the Australian Research Council's Discovery Projects 2022 round. Associate Professor Kaylene Young, Dr Carlie Cullen and Dr Nick Blackburn, of the Menzies Institute for Medical Research, will use their $428,000 grant to research the link between insulating brain cells and learning. "We have cells that are electrically active, that communicate with each other, and there are other cells in the brain that actually provide insulation around those electrically active cells," Dr Cullen said. Last year, the team discovered that insulating cells adapted and changed shape during learning, which appeared to speed up the rate of electrical signals transmission. Now they seek to understand how the process works and what drives it, using findings to develop interventions to improve learning, as well as counteract age-related memory decline. "Understanding how the brain works is kind of fundamental for figuring out how we can treat a lot of different brain diseases. If we don't understand how it works normally, we don't understand what could possibly be going wrong." Dr Cullen said the funding was critical and not only paid for the research, but for the recruitment of postgraduate students - the next generation of scientists. "Without the funding we wouldn't be able to perform this kind of cutting edge ground-breaking research." In the education realm, Dr Carol Murphy and Associate Professor Tracey Muir will use their grant to explore the relationship between language and mathematical understanding among children in grades 1 and 2. "The research is promoting this idea that teachers need to be aware of the role of language in teaching mathematics, which is something they're not always asked to think about," Dr Murphy said. She said by encouraging children to talk and reason together, they could use language in an inclusive way, which could be transformative for grasping key maths concepts at a critical stage. "We're hoping that by developing these [language] skills, we're going to make mathematics more accessible for children." Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) scientists Professor Zanna Chase and Dr Taryn Noble will study how the ocean's carbon cycle responds to climate change using marine sediment cores. "Human activity is adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, leading to climate change, but climate change might also be changing the way the ocean absorbs and releases carbon," Professor Chase said. "[Marine sediment cores] are an archive of how the Earth's climate and ocean system has changed," Dr Noble said. Their research will look at the role of dust as a fertiliser. Professor Chase said dust was an important source of iron for marine plants, and evidence showed with warmer climates, less was ending up in the ocean. "If you have less dust entering the ocean, then you can get less growth of the small plants in the ocean called phytoplankton, and they're super important in the carbon cycle because they take out carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and kind of bring it into the deep ocean," Professor Chase said. Dr Noble and Professor Chase will also explore phytoplankton at the ocean's surface. When phytoplankton dies, it sinks into the deep sea and decomposes, the carbon returning into the sea water. "If it decomposes close to the surface, then it's not going to be stored for as long in the ocean, and so it might get back into the atmosphere and cause more warming." University of Tasmania Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Black said the outstanding success spoke of the depth of research and talent in Tasmania.

