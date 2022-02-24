news, local-news,

Tasmania Police remain at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Woolmers Lane at Longford. Sadly a man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene this morning. The road remains blocked and motorists are asked to obey diversions in place around the scene. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/4b9fef0e-9f8f-4fe0-86ee-2fb4cd80f0cc.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg