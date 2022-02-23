news, local-news,

Tasmania's most fashionable put their best foot forward at Launceston Cup Fashions on the Field. This year saw a return of the popular event to Launceston Cup Day, and event coordinator Sue Rees said she was thrilled to see competitors back in front of the grandstand at Mowbray Racecourse. READ MORE: Reckless driver 'lost his head' "People are still a bit nervous with COVID, but I was pleased with the number of entrants, especially with the womens but to see so many men turn up as well," Ms Rees said. Ms Rees said she was excited to see contestants embracing vintage fashion, and said it was interesting to watch trends come and go. "A lot of the colours this year were citrus colours," she said. "We've gone back to the '80s, but a lot of people are getting their shoes and handbags out of the cupboard again. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report "And that's what I've done, in fact for the Hobart Cup I worn an outfit I had in the 1990s." Fashions on The Fields winner Capone Makitae was one contestant who had fully-embraced the vintage theme, having thrifted his entire award-winning outfit. "I got my outfit from City Mission and Salvation Army, so it's all pre-loved," he said. READ MORE: Century of memories cherished after WWII veteran passes "I'm a hairdresser in Launceston, and my whole business is pretty much run on being more ethical and everything like that. "So a lot of my shopping is done secondhand as well." For fellow Fashions on The Field winner Ashley Meaburn, Launceston Cup Day saw her embracing the action both on and off the field. In addition to wowing the judges at Fashions on The Field, Ms Meaburn worked as the trackwork rider and trainer of Captain Cook. "I'm strapping Captain Cook for the Cup today," she said. "So, I'll get changed out of this and I'm going to strap him later." Ms Meaburn said she enjoyed embracing her colourful side with the Fashions on The Field, but hoped Captain Cook would take home a trophy too. "It would be amazing to win", she said. "It would probably be lifechanging, just be a really proud moment and to be a part of everything with the horse and have a win." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

