Tiebreak heartbreak for Tasmania Tridents at BPL

Tasmania Tridents' second full day at the Bowls Premier League saw the debutants continue to push their high-quality opposition. Coming into Wednesday's play with two wins and five losses to their name, the Tridents won two and lost three to emerge with a record of 4-8. Represented by world champion Rebecca Van Asch and BPL debutants Taelyn Male and Mark Nitz, both from the North-West Coast and coach Mark Strochnetter, the Tridents picked up where they left off. READ MORE: A-League: Macarthur hold off a surging Perth Glory with a man down Winning their maiden televised game on Tuesday, they soundly defeated the Perth Suns in their first Wednesday match, getting the better of them 5-2, 11-3. Their next win saw a much tighter score-line, taking the points in a 10-9 5-5 win against the Adelaide Pioneers, trailing in both sets before securing the victory on the final end. Unfortunately for the Tassie side it was the opposite in the following match, going down to the Brisbane Pirates 3-3 7-5, losing on the final end, which the Pirates used for their powerplay. Having beaten the Tweed Head Ospreys - who are the two-time reigning champions - to secure their maiden victory on Monday night, the Tridents couldn't repeat the feat in an 8-4 10-5 defeat. The televised match, which was the last one on the schedule, saw them take Melbourne Extreme to the brink in a tiebreak, going down 4-2 3-11 1-0. The Tridents' play continues on Thursday, with four games - including the 4pm Kayo televised slot, where they will like their chances against the Perth Suns.

