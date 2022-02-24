comment, opinion, Claire Chandler, transgender, women's sport, Australian Christian Lobby, Eric Abetz

A Tasmanian senator who is far from a household name is on a crusade to save women's sport. For those who have watched the rise of women's AFL and cricket, along with the popularity of such stars as Ash Barty and Ariarne Titmus, it seems an odd proposition. We've always been a sport-loving country, and in recent years it's our women athletes who have arguably given us the most to cheer about on the world stage. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report Our community has revelled in seeing girls and women come to the fore in sport at all levels, and particularly in what were traditionally male-dominated games. A woman's place at a local footy match isn't in the canteen anymore; it's on the field. And, as a famed commentator would say, to see families - fathers and daughters, mothers and sons - being able to play together these days in such sports as cricket, it's just special. Yet Claire Chandler says women's sport is under threat; threatened by one of the smallest, most marginalised groups. READ MORE: Century of memories cherished after WWII veteran passes Being a politician, it is to be expected that Senator Chandler may be exaggerating a little with her rhetoric. As a Liberal, in a party that gave us Eric Abetz, it is also expected that she should want to ingratiate herself with the right-leaning membership that determines her place on its ticket, and hence her career. This would explain why the Hobart-based politician has decided to campaign on a divisive issue that is hardly consequential to the lives of most Tasmanians. Senator Chandler, however, received support this week from the Prime Minister in her quest to legislate to "save" women's sport from transwomen. That's not surprising either since it comes on the heels of the Coalition's embarrassing attempt to push through its Religious Discrimination Bill, which would have allowed discrimination against minorities in the name of religious belief. READ MORE: TasWater confirms that, yes, more than 560 city homes sit empty It's instructive that Senator Chandler has also received backing from the Australian Christian Lobby and FamilyVoice Australia. Such groups would have us believe they are concerned about the integrity of women's sport, as opposed to being driven by their inherent bigotry. None of this detracts from the fact that there are legitimate issues in regard to transwomen competing in women's sport in terms of safety and fairness. Still, this is for most sports more of a hypothetical challenge than an actual one given there would be so few real cases. It's highly questionable, too, that sporting bodies need Senator Chandler's assistance in developing appropriate policies and practices around facilitating participation while having regard for those concerns. What can be said with more certainty is that women's sport is not under threat. This is ridiculous hyperbole that calls into doubt how genuine the senator is in supporting its growth and success. If you asked administrators and participants, they'd tell you the pressing issues for women's sport include having appropriate facilities and, at the elite level, exposure, sponsorship and player payments. It would be great to see Senator Chandler truly championing women's sport and trying to make a positive difference. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

