Forty-one COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring in Tasmanian schools with the vast majority in primary schools, and half are in the state's North-West. Premier Peter Gutwein provided a COVID update on Wednesday afternoon, including further changes to household close contact rules and easing restrictions on unvaccinated travellers from this weekend, as well as considering mask mandates in the coming two weeks. From Saturday, there will no longer be restrictions on unvaccinated people entering Tasmania, and vaccination status will not need to be shown when entering pubs, clubs or events. READ MORE: TasWater confirms that, yes, more than 560 city homes sit empty For household close contacts, the seven-day period will start at the diagnosis of the first case, and will not be reset should another case emerge in the same household. It means close contacts can leave isolation at the same time as the initial case, provided they test negative, even if further cases emerge in the household. Tasmania recorded 842 new cases on Wednesday morning - a more than doubling of the average daily case numbers since schools returned. There are 4080 active cases, 10 people in hospital with five being treated specifically for COVID, and two in intensive care. Mr Gutwein said no school-age children had been admitted to hospital since school returned. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report Director of Public Health Mark Veitch said just under half of the cases recorded since February 9 were in people aged under 20, while the rate was stable for those aged 20 to 50, and was declining for over-50s. Of the 41 declared outbreaks in Tasmanian schools - in which five cases were reported in a single classroom - 20 are in the North-West, 12 are in the South and nine are in the North. Thirty-six are in primary schools, and five are in high schools. Thirty schools are public, and 11 are private. They include 335 children as active cases, and 26 adults. READ MORE: Reckless driver 'lost his head' Dr Veitch said there could be a number of reasons for the over-representation of primary schools in the data, including the lack of masks and a lower vaccination rate. A lower school-age vaccination rate in the North-West could also be a contributing factor to the region's higher case numbers in schools, Dr Veitch said. Fifty per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose in the North-West, compared with 60 per cent in the North and 68 per cent in the South. Tasmania has the country's highest rate for vaccinations in this age cohort. More than 54 per cent of eligible Tasmanians have received their booster vaccination. There are 140,000 Tasmanians eligible who are yet to get a booster. State health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks has issued a clarification regarding a reported death from February 19. A man in his 60s died in his home after testing positive to COVID, then pneumonia. He became a palliative patient after contracting COVID, rather than before, as was previously reported. His death has been recorded as a COVID death, and the number of deaths in Tasmania has been increased to 24 as a result.

