War should only be the very last resort

Without question, people worldwide should be deeply concerned about how the world leaders are talking about the possibility of war in Ukraine. It was claimed our last world war would and should be the "war to end all wars", and now, with Putin's provocative move, another war is a real possibility. There is no doubt China and North Korea would support Russia against possibly all other leading democratic countries of the world led by the US and UK. Millions would die, property would be totally destroyed, massive effects would be felt worldwide. Whatever could justify such misery, destruction of homes, and financial hardships? It is preposterous. Even Russia will experience some pain with the retaliation. With all this in mind, Australia, through our leaders, also talks of war with China. How ridiculous that is - like an Australian terrier against 100 rottweilers, 27 million people against a super power of more than a billion. Utter stupidity. War should only be mentioned as the very last resort. READ MORE: Another minister quits Gutwein cabinet, promping second reshuffle in weeks RUSSIAN tanks rolling into a sovereign country is so reminiscent of Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968. Tyrants have a habit of repeating themselves. The ABC program Back Roads, prior to the screening on February 21, created quite a lot of anticipation and interest with Longford locals. When viewed it started predictably with the motor racing days. Brickendon then appeared, with a fleeting glimpse of Woolmers. That was the end of the program in Longford. Heather Ewitt took a turn in the road and left us. I have no criticism of the personalities following, but it was not our town being featured. Where was the historic horse racing, the glory days of Fred Davey's magnificent football team heroics, the railway and the old iron bridge? Not a mention of our old coaching inns and hotels. Where were our lovely churches and historic buildings? Longford is endowed with fantastic sporting and community facilities, our parks and reserves, but we saw nothing of all this. I would suggest the ABC review this dismal program, and send Heather on a back road that takes her into the heart of our wonderful town, and showcase our great features in a way it deserves. READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning WITHIN 30 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, I witnessed three dangerous driving episodes on Launceston's roads - overtaking on solid double white lines; exiting the highway from the middle lane, cutting off traffic; and finally, a car swerving into oncoming traffic while the driver checked his phone. Three near misses. Three instances of dangerous, reckless driving. Please slow down. Obey the rules and pay attention. It is not only your life you are risking when you drive. VERY sad to have lost Tinnies, their pies were first-rate. Lots of delicious interiors. Best of luck to the new shop. READ MORE: Man dies after single-vehicle crash at Longford FROM my observation, the current federal government (through the taxpayer) providing massive funds to the ABC, is comparable to a country providing massive weapons to another country that is constantly attacking it. HA ha ha, kill the cats and you will have enormous and well known problems with mice. What a surprise for stupid people, who hate cats, when they will lament over destructive mice. How about killing possums who can devastate people's gardens or farmers' crops within a night. It's virtually impossible to deter them unless you will cage your whole backyard or patrol your garden whole night. It's people who are the danger to nature, not the cats. WATCHING Scott Morrison describe how his government will create jobs while protecting Antarctica is heartbreaking. Ignoring the effects of climate change will destroy both. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

