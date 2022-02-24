news, local-news,

Education on consent will become a part of Australian schooling from next year, after state and federal ministers unanimously agreed to add it the national curriculum. Since last year, Launceston sexual assault support service Laurel House has been providing consent education through a series of workshops about sex, consent and respect. While the Laurel House program was only available to year 8 and 9 students, the new national curriculum will see students from the first year until grade 10 engage in age-appropriate lessons about consent. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report Laurel House chief executive Kathryn Fordyce said she was thrilled that holistic consent education was set to be delivered to such a wide-range of ages. "We are excited to hear that the comprehensive curriculum will include an understanding of gendered stereotypes, coercion, and power imbalances," she said. "This work is so important in preventing sexual violence." Ms Fordyce said that Laurel house was looking forward to working with DoE, Catholic Education Commission and independent schools to help staff deliver the program in schools. READ MORE: Century of memories cherished after WWII veteran passes "And importantly, to be able to respond in a trauma-informed way to the disclosures of childhood sexual assault that will occur within the school context," she said. A spokeswoman for the Department of Education said the department welcomed the announcement that consent education will be taught in all Australian Schools. "Tasmanian Government Schools are all expected to deliver Respectful Relationships Education," the spokeswoman said. READ MORE: TasWater confirms that, yes, more than 560 city homes sit empty "The curriculum addresses aspects of giving and gaining consent through the focus area of relationships and sexuality. "The department will collaborate with other states as we work towards this important update in the Australian Curriculum Health and Physical Education ready for implementation for the 2023 school year," the spokeswoman said.

