news, local-news,

The most popular event the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania has held to date is returning to the establishment this weekend. The Japanese Classics Tas show drew a crowd of over 200 people from all over the state last year when 80 vehicles appeared at the show. READ MORE: Northern Tasmania enjoys a day at the races This year, those figures are set to increase, according to NAMT manager Phil Costello, who said 120 owners had registered to have their vehicles displayed at the event's 2022 edition, he said more punters were expected too. Mr Costello said members had ensured the museum was prepared for a large turnout, and instead of solely relying on the facility's car park to accommodate the vehicles, the museum would also use the first bay of the Peppers Silo Launceston hotel car park as well. READ MORE: Knife-wielding man jailed for 'terrifying' carjacking "These events are very important for us because traditionally the museum had attracted older people, but now we're able to connect with the new wave of car enthusiasts," he said. "Last year was a fantastic day, and it was good to see so many people that had never been to the museum before." Mr Costello's son, Dylan, who is is the assistant manager at the museum, said there was a massive amount of enthusiasm for Japanese cars, and believed that was only growing among the younger generation. READ MORE: Chandler women's sport bill a 'solution to non-existent problem' "We created the car show to fill a hole in the Tasmanian car community because there aren't many dedicated Japanese car shows across the state," he said. "It was a huge event last year, and it will be even bigger this year." There is no entry fee for the show, and the admission price at the museum will be reduced from $15 for an adult, to $12 on the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/0645d070-da21-477a-a5d8-2d522f1297aa.JPG/r520_452_6000_3548_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg