news, local-news,

A Turners Marsh man who spat at an officer after becoming agitated during a strip search was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court to four months' jail. Bradley John Holton-Crane, 34, pleaded guilty to assaulting a public officer and four counts of breach of bail and eight counts of breach a family violence order. The court heard that he was arrested on October 4 and taken to the Launceston Reception Prison, where he was strip searched. READ MORE: Reckless driver 'lost his head' He became agitated and had to be restrained before spitting at an officer. The saliva did not reach the officer. Holton-Crane originally pleaded not guilty to spitting on an officer but changed his plea when it was amended to spat at an officer. The court also heard that Holton-Crane was subject to a family violence order and required to wear an electronic monitoring device. However, on December 17, he cut the device off his leg and spent the night with the person to be protected at room 15 of the Riverside Hotel. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report He was arrested on December 21, and been in custody ever since. Defence counsel Lucy Flanagan submitted that any further jail should be suspended. She said the removal of the monitoring device was serious but said the woman had invited him to her accommodation. Magistrate Simon Brown said Holton-Crane's record was a poor one and that he could see no basis for suspending jail. READ MORE: Century of memories cherished after WWII veteran passes He convicted him on the charges and sentenced him to four months' jail. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/40eadf12-3f89-429c-b65f-522bb1fdb482.jpg/r1_0_511_288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg