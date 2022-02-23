sport, local-sport,

Bounty has been emerging recently from bordering brine. A diver on the East Coast was delighted with the rock lobsters he brought up from shallows a few kilometres south of Schouten Island. Two of them were huge, each weighing about 5 kg and just too big to fit into a cray pot. Then an angler fishing other brine near the mouth of the Tamar Estuary, using a silver slice lure from a pontoon at Clarence Point, found that instead of the usual cocky salmon, he was attached instead to a hefty kingfish which he finally managed to land. Small schools of these kingfish, averaging about 10 kg, have been reported in the past near the Tamar entrance in summer and autumn. Up top, a veteran fly-fisher was also happy with action when prospecting Arthurs Lake. Although one trout pulled free, another brownie of just under a kilogram came to net after seizing his nymph fished in midwater over weed-beds in Pumphouse Bay. Other anglers at nearby Penstock Lagoon, many afloat from late-mornings onward, are making the most of mayfly hatches before numbers begin to dwindle in autumn. Minimum levels set three years ago for both these waters and six others are to be reviewed by Hydro Tasmania and the Inland Fisheries Service this year. Meanwhile, Marine And Safety Tasmania has advised that a new walkway for Huntsman Lake is planned. Arthurs Lake 2.2 (metres from spilling) Great Lake 12.27 Little Pine Lagoon 0.90 Penstock Lagoon 0.28 Woods Lake 1.00 Lake St Clair 2.07 Lake Echo 4.48 Bradys Lake 0.22 Bronte Lagoon 1.01 Laughing Jack Lagoon 4.65 Meadowbank 0.34 Lake Plimsoll 5.09 Lake Murchison 16.64 Lake Mackintosh 5.11 Lake Pieman 1.52 Lake Mackenzie 5.69 Lake Rowallan 12.09 Lake Parangana 1.40 Lake Cethana 0.09 Lake Barrington 0.46 Lake Gairdner 0.09 Lake Leake 0.68

