Not even the nation's strongest wages growth is stopping inflation shrinking Tasmanian workers' spending power. Tasmanian wages increased by 3 per cent in 2021, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics' wage price index, ahead of national growth of 2.3 per cent. However, the state's wages growth significantly trailed the increase in Hobart inflation, which is the best available measure for changes in Tasmanian living costs. The ABS estimated Hobart inflation increased by 4.5 per cent in 2021. The gap between the two figures suggested many Tasmanian workers' purchasing power would be shrinking. "Workers didn't need to see any published figures to know that their living costs are rising while their wages are not; they feel it in their hip pocket every day," Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday said. "They're already hurting. "Nevertheless, today's figures do confirm an increasing gap between wage growth and cost of living. "We need wages to grow. "The government should want them to, not just to help with COVID recovery, but in recognition of the fact that they've been at record lows since the early 2010s (well before coronavirus). "Governments should be looking at these figures with alarm and implementing policies that we know will increase wages. "That includes doing things like lifting the minimum wage, funding services, and therefore jobs, and ensuring workers have the ability to bargain for better wages." Housing, food and transport costs were the biggest contributors to rising living costs in the December quarter, state Treasury analysis of the ABS numbers said. Factors included supply constraints for building materials pushing up the costs of new housing and electricity prices returning to normal after a one-off $125 energy bill supplement for concession customers. Rising fuel costs also contributed, as did increases in the costs of restaurant meals, takeaways and fast food, cheese, milk and yoghurt. Health costs actually fell slightly. Tasmanian private sector workers tended to have stronger wage increases for the year (3.2 per cent) than public sector workers (2.6 per cent). Tasmania's overall annual growth of 3 per cent was its strongest since the March quarter of 2013. The national wage price index increased by 0.7 per cent in the December quarter. "Wage pressure continued to build over the December quarter for jobs with specific skills," ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt said. "Private sector wage growth occurred across a broad range of industries as businesses looked to retain experienced staff and attract new staff. "Private sector wages rose 2.4 per cent annually, maintaining the rate of growth recorded in September quarter 2021." The wage price index measures changes in payments for the same work, and is a different measure to average wages.

