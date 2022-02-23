newsletters, editors-pick-list, 2022 election, federal, anthony albanese, labor, aged care, Launceston, Tasmania, Bass

On his second day campaigning in Launceston ahead of the national election, federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese took to The Manor Nursing Home & Hostel in Kings Meadows to hear from workers in the aged care sector. Early on Wednesday morning, the federal opposition leader sat down with half a dozen aged care workers at The Manor to discuss issues facing the sector, before taking a tour of the nursing home and hostel. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report None of those present at the meeting agreed to share their names for fear of reprisal, but the group included Northern Tasmanian workers from for-profit and non-for-profit residential aged care as well as for-profit home care. Issues discussed at the meeting included wages, working conditions and the challenges faced during the pandemic. One woman who had spent 30 years in the industry noted that low staffing levels meant staff were not always readily available to help residents needing to use the bathroom. READ MORE: Century of memories cherished after WWII veteran passes At a press conference following the talks, Mr Albanese took aim at the federal government for not responding "appropriately" to the findings of the royal commission's interim report into aged care - which was entitled "Neglect" and was released just months before the COVID-19 pandemic began. When asked what he would do for the sector if made prime minister, Mr Albanese reiterated the Labor party's commitment to make a submission to the Fair Work Commission about wages and conditions in the sector. The FWC is currently considering a union case calling for a substantial wage increase for residential and home care workers. Mr Albanese went on to heavily criticise Devonport-based Tasmanian senator and aged care services minister Richard Colbeck. "The fact that we have an aged care minister here based in Tasmania who retains his job, in spite of multiple scandals, in spite of having, essentially, almost contempt for the basics in his job, is quite extraordinary," he said. Mr Albanese called Mr Colbeck a "symbol of the incompetence of this government". The verbal attack follows a lengthy line of questioning into Mr Colbeck's record as aged care minister in last week's Senate estimates hearing. READ MORE: TasWater confirms that, yes, more than 560 city homes sit empty In response to the Labor leader's comment on Wednesday, Mr Colbeck defended the federal government's response to the royal commission's final report - which came out last year - citing some $18.3 billion in federal investment. Mr Colbeck also referenced the federal government's recent commitment to supply two one-off payments of $400 for aged care workers - a move labelled as "an attempt to somehow win political support" by Mr Albanese. "We recognise staffing is critical for the sector and ensuring workers are paid appropriately is a key element to ensure the delivery of quality aged care," Mr Colbeck added. Despite committing to the FWC submission and supporting better wages in the sector, Labor has not outlined what a wage increase should or would look like - instead deferring to the judgement of the commission. Speaking on Mr Albanese's comments and the issues facing the sector, Aged and Community Services Australia chief executive, Paul Sadler, said the peak body supports a pay increase but a a commitment from government is still needed to fund it. As part of the Australian Aged Care Collaboration, the ACSA has urged whichever party forms the next federal government for a public commitment to fully fund the outcome of the Fair Work Commission value case process. "In addition, the AACC has written to the current federal government asking for an immediate lift in staff wages as recommended by the royal commission," he added.

