Three Mole Creek residents charged after police seize drug and guns stash

Three Mole Creek residents have been charged with drug and firearm offences following a property search by Tasmania Police on McNeil Street yesterday. READ MORE: Reckless driver 'lost his head' At a property, police seized cannabis plants and products as well as steroids, a pill press, five rifles, two pistols, four homemade firearms and ammunition. A 41-year-old woman will be proceeded against for minor drug offences, a 29-year-old man was charged with firearms and drug offences and a 42-year-old man was charged with cultivating a controlled plant and supplying a controlled plant. The three Mole Creek residents are set to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court but no date has been set. READ MORE: Century of memories cherished after WWII veteran passes Tasmania Police said investigations are ongoing to determine whether others were involved with the seized guns and drugs. Police are asking any member of the Mole Creek community that may have information regarding the possession or distribution of drugs and firearms to contact them on 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

