I believe that Australian women and girls have the right to play single-sex sport. That's exactly what my Save Women's Sport Bill provides - a guarantee that it is lawful, supported and encouraged for sporting codes and organisations to offer female-only sport. This is consistent with decades of practice and overwhelming evidence that in the vast majority of sports, it's necessary to have separate competition for females and males. Under the current federal Sex Discrimination Act however, local sporting clubs and volunteers can have legal action taken against them if they ask males not to play in female competition. Contrary to the opinions expressed in the editorial on February 24, my Save Women's Sport Bill is a female-led initiative, backed by women, parents, coaches and many Tasmanians involved in local sport. It doesn't "ban" anyone from sport, and allows codes to offer a full range of categories so everyone can participate. I've been working on this issue with women's groups since shortly after I was elected in 2019, and in that time have spoken with and received support from female Olympians, sport scientists, and thousands of women across the state and country. Some of these women have been forced out of their local teams for objecting to having males play in women's competition. Others have been sent appalling death threats and threats of violence simply for advocating for single-sex sports and facilities for females. In this context it's incredibly difficult to speak up publicly, even on something as common sense and widely supported as keeping males out of female sport. It's disappointing that the editorial chose to dismiss and denigrate efforts to protect women's sport and ensure future generations of girls have access to fair and safe sport at all levels. PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has promised $800 million for various Antarctic projects, some of which will directly benefit Tasmania. This has to be a good thing. And federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley was interviewed on ABC radio this morning, discussing the dispersal of the funds, and explaining how "science has to lead environmental decisions". And so it must, and so it should. But, Minister Ley, you shouldn't cherry-pick your comments and topics, just to get some air space. Science must also lead decision-making in the protection, and use, of our unique Tasmanian forests. Clear felling of old growth wet eucalyptus and rainforests, in the north-east and the Tarkine, should be relegated to the era of the dinosaurs. Protection of habitat and the complex inter-related ecosystems of these forests is a no-brainer, as part of our response to the climate emergency. The science says so. Sussan and Scott say no. WHAT is going on at the ABC? The latest Back Roads (February 21) offering on Longford, Tasmania, launched into a lengthy piece of "soft journalism" on deer shooting. Almost all game hunters are male. But the segment showcased a young female shooter, which "softened" the image. And they rolled out the old chestnut about hunting being a "family tradition". I reckon a family needs help if it can't connect without inflicting suffering on living creatures. They didn't pull the trigger while the cameras were rolling - best hide the grim reality of this hobby. Why smear Longford with this activity? I am sure there are many families in Longford who detest hunting. As for controlling numbers, hunters resist moves to classify deer as a pest species. They want to ensure there are plenty available for their "sport". It seems the ABC has been the naive victim of pressure from the gun lobby. THE original beautiful pristine Lake Pedder was once the mecca of south-west Tasmania, and one of Australia's most precious icons. Lake Pedder was needlessly flooded in 1972 in spite of viable alternatives. Now there is again a chance of restoring the lake. In a decade of decommissioning dams around the world, the reappearance of Lake Pedder would be a fantastic symbol for hope and faith in mankind, and a magnificent gesture from Australia to the planet ... and me. I visited in 1963. I cried when I took my children back in 1980. Now there are grandchildren, and possibly a return trip for us all. Please support this project of restoration of the jewel of Tasmania's south-west wilderness.

