Without doubt, the grevilleas are amongst the most popular of our Australian plant families. They are not only very low maintenance and use less water but also have striking flowers, with the majority of species having the added bonus of attracting birds and insects with their copious supply of nectar. Grevilleas are named in honour of Charles Greville, a friend and patron of many 18th century botanists, including Sir Joseph Banks, and a founding member of the Royal Horticultural Society. Grevilleas have a vast height range from low spreading prostrate plants to large trees as found in G. robusta, which can grow to 30m tall. Also known as the silky oak, this grevillea is widely grown as a feature in large gardens where its grey bark, dark green, ferny foliage and stunning golden/orange flowers can be fully appreciated. At the lower end of the height scale is Grevillea thelemanniana, a particularly lovely example, with several different forms ranging from shrubs to those with a prostrate growth habit. Grevillea thelemanniana, commonly called the spider net grevillea, which refers to the fine, divided foliage, can be found growing naturally in Western Australia, where it is mainly confined to the Darling Ranges and features very attractive dark green, lacey, fern-like foliage and clusters of pink or red flowers with yellow tips. It can be found growing in alkaline, sandy soils, so should do well in similar conditions in cultivation but is known to adapt to other soil types. This versatile grevillea has a wide application for use in gardens, in particular, drought-tolerant landscaping developments. In addition to the taller types, there are low growing and prostrate forms, among them being G. 'Baby', G. 'Green Gem' with darker foliage and G. 'Mini Mavel', which has denser growth. As groundcovers, they help suppress weed growth while acting as a living mulch to conserve moisture and, with careful placement, can be used to great effect to give the illusion of depth to a small garden. All grevilleas are sun-lovers; although they will grow in a partly shaded spot but will become leggy and won't develop as many flowers. Above all, grevilleas don't like wet feet, so it's important the soil has fairly good drainage to produce healthy, vigorous plants. This does not mean that you need a sandy soil, as they will grow well in a clay loam provided it is well-drained. Grevillea thelemanniana grows well in a fairly sunny position; however, it will tolerate semi-shade. It shows a preference for a position where the root system receives some protection, but this is not always necessary. Pruning helps, especially as the plant ages, as there is a tendency for the foliage to become sparse near the centre of the plant, something that is common to many grevilleas, but if necessary, it can withstand fairly hard pruning. Grevilleas are not generally troubled by pests or diseases. Scale is probably the main pest, while root diseases may occur if the drainage is poor. Grevilleas are the ideal plants for those new to gardening, and with more than 300 species, you are sure to find some that will suit your garden. March 15: The Australian Plant Society meeting at the Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, 7.30pm. Dr Peter McQuillan will speak on 'Pollination in the Tasmanian Flora: what we know so far". Visitors are always welcome and supper is served. Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Burnie from 9am to 4pm. Tea room open 9.30am to 4pm. This 11ha woodland garden, 8kms south of Burnie off the Ridgley Highway, features over 24,000 related plants.

