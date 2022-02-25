news, local-news,

A sea of purple will be visible among the sounds of the music muster being held to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer. Purple For Prostate was started four years ago to help men develop more awareness about prostate cancer and being tested. Member Gay Hall said the first event the group held they raised $10,000, and after speaking to Cancer Council Tasmania, the group were advised that a specific scan required to test for prostate cancer was not funded externally. READ MORE: Northern Tasmania enjoys a day at the races With men finding it financially difficult to pay for the test, the group decided money raised would be best put towards funding the scanning for individuals who met the requirements. "What I have seen working with Purple has restored my faith in humankind," Ms Hall said. The group raise the money, which is then given to the Cancer Council and passed on to those who need it. Every year the group holds a gala on the last Sunday of February, with this year the second time they have held a music muster. READ MORE: Knife-wielding man jailed for 'terrifying' carjacking On the day there will be food, beverages, music, a raffle and more, with Ms Hall saying there were "many lovely men and women who put their hands in their pockets and put food on the stove" to help run the event. The group have so far donated $50,000 in 48 months to Cancer Council Tasmania to support the scans used to localise the extent of prostate cancer. The event will be held on February 27 from 12pm until 7pm at 22 William Street, Westbury. Tickets, which are $20, can be purchased at the Westbury RSL or through Ms Hall on 0438 931 713.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/76fe7f7c-9aa7-4715-bff6-6708161d82a4.jpg/r130_388_4176_2674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg