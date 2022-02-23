sport, local-sport,

Longford trainer Bill Ryan won his second successive $150,000 Vamos Stakes at Mowbray on Wednesday but wasn't well enough to be at the track to see it. Ryan, who suffers from an incurable lung disease, watched from home as Take The Sit, ridden by Brendon McCoull, comfortably disposed of a quality field. After enjoying a box-seat run behind the leader, Take The Sit ($8.50 to $13) raced clear to score by 1-1/2 lengths from Victorian stablemates Estoril Park and Yes Baby yes. Ryan also won the race last year with Still A Star and McCoull has won in three times previously on Still A Star, Lekitama (2007) and Cherry Wild (2004). Ryan's daughter and stable foreman Monica said her father would be rapt with Take The Sit's win. "I reckon he's probably fallen off the couch," she said. "We thought she was a chance in Hobart (in the Bow Mistress) until she drew wide but she drew a good barrier this time which was fantastic. "The 1400m is her pet distance and Brendon and my father have been a great combination - they've had a lot of success together. "Some of Still A Star's owners are also in this mares so it's a great thrill for them to win the race two years in a row." McCoull said the barrier draw was the key to the race given that it attracted a very competitive field. "A good gate was a big advantage ... we got a nice run and everything worked out for her," the jockey said. "Bill had put the polish on the mare and she showed plenty of fight at the finish. "She's a competitive, honest mare and wouldn't be disgraced if they decided to send her to Melbourne. I don't think she'd be out of her depth." The win took Take The Sit's career earnings to $236,000. The Leon and Troy Corstens-trained minor placegetters both battled on well and outsider Jaja Chaboogie held on gamely for fourth after leading. The other Victorian runner, favourite Ayahuasca, ran sixth beaten 3-1/2 lengths. She started to loom into the race four wide on the home turn but didn't finish off as well as expected. Scott Brunton took training honours at the meeting with a double courtesy of Galenus and Lim's Cruiser while Harry Coffey, Siggy Carr and Brendon McCoull each rode doubles. Coffey and McCoull both got their doubles in feature races. The first race started 35 minutes late after jockey Thomas Doyle, who was due to make his debut as a senior rider, was injured in an incident behind the barriers. He was taken to hospital for observation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/9a53393b-6844-495e-a780-2cb49032e1b3.jpg/r0_523_3543_2525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg