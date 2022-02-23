news, local-news,

A group of vocal protesters were in action today, outside of the Ladbroke's Racing Centre in Mowbray as punters arrived for the 2022 Ladbrokes Launceston Cup. Armed with a signs and chanting, the group of protesters said they were hoping to get their message across to those attending the race. Spokesperson from Direct Action Everywhere Tasmania Gabby Knox said that the group was aiming to spread awareness of the treatment of the horse racing industry. "Our general value is that we don't believe animals should be abused or exploited in any form, industry or for entertainment purposes," she said. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report "The horse racing industry has shown time and time again that it is a cruel industry, these animals are locked up, abused, beaten and isolated. "They are forced to race, they bleed through their lungs, they fall and break their legs. Tens of thousands of horses every year are sent to slaughter houses because they aren't fast enough." Ms Knox said that the group come here every year to the cup to protest the races. "We are here today to spread some awareness and encourage people to not attend these kind of events, they don't need to happen anymore." READ MORE: Century of memories cherished after WWII veteran passes In response to this Tasracing said that appropriate care and attention for thoroughbred horses is an issue of ongoing importance. "Outside of the work Tasracing and the industry does, the Office of Racing Integrity and its stewards police the rules of racing with strong oversight of horse treatment," a Tasracing spokesperson said. "Beyond race days, stables are regularly inspected and horses are regularly checked - on course vets sight every horse before every race in the mounting yard and at the barriers and inspect any horse involved in an incident during a race. "Thoroughbred racing continues to be a popular activity for Tasmanians as today's attendance figures at the Launceston Cup meeting demonstrate." The government also weighed in on the issue saying that they were a strong supporter of the Tasmanian racing industry. "We accept that people will have differing views on the racing industry in Tasmania. The Tasmanian Liberal Government regards the welfare of animals as critically important," said a Government spokesperson. "The Government and Tasracing are investing more money than ever before into animal welfare - ensuring that racing animals are treated with dignity and care, before, during and after their racing days. "To improve transparency on animal welfare, Tasracing is providing information in their annual report on track injuries, euthanasia, retirement and re-homing statistics. The majority of industry participants provide great care to their animals."

