Summer Fire produced the biggest surprise of the summer carnival when she upset Turk Warrior in the $75,000 3YO Classic and trainer Adam Trinder believes there are better things to come. "We did look at running her in the Vamos Stakes but I didn't want to tax her too much," Trinder said. "She'll be a Vamos horse next year." Victorian jockey Harry Coffey agreed. "I really like her - she gave me a great feel - and I'd say she'll be winning better races," he said. "She was beaten for speed early but put in some really good bounds late." Turk Warrior ($1.12) looked set for his 10th win in 11 starts when he cruised to the lead on the home turn but he got the staggers. Summer Fire ($13) and Emily ($8.50) both swamped him and hit the line almost locked together. Trinder said the race was Summer Fire's 'grand final' this preparation and she would now be spelled. The filly has won four of her eight starts and almost $100,000.

