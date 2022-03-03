news, property,

2 Bed | 2 Bath | 1 Car If you're looking for a rare offering right in the heart of Launceston, look no further than this home. A luxurious modern townhouse situated in the heart of Launceston CBD, spanning two floors and offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms and open spaces - this home is sure to impress! A fantastic opportunity to buy a stunning townhouse within walking distance to everything. Right on your doorstep are endless options with everything from a fantastic selection of cafes, fine dining, parks and shopping. You'll never need to go far or have any need for the car - although there is a lock up garage for a car or further storage. The top level is the hub of the home with the gorgeous open plan kitchen, living and dining area. Kitchen with upmarket appliances, including a dishwasher and a breakfast bar with seating. One bathroom and bedroom is also on this level which offers built in robes plus a deck area to sit and relax in the afternoon sun. On the lower level there is the master bedroom with a stylish en-suite and if you love buying clothes, this bedroom is for you as it offers a huge walk in robe. A separate laundry with plenty of storage and large garage with internal access into the home. Enjoy drinks and a BBQ with family and friends on the very private outdoor entertaining area. This amazing home offers all this and is walking distance to everything Launceston has to offer, so you can leave the car behind. This house is truly a rare opportunity so don't delay booking your viewing today.

