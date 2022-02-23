news, local-news,

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with murder. The teenager is the second person charged in relation to the death at Sprent on January 23. Dane Ronald Pyke, a 25-year-old East Devonport man, was also previously charged with the murder but has yet to enter a plea before the court. The 18-year-old woman from Queenstown was charged as part of the ongoing investigation, a police spokesperson said. They said she has been charged with several offences including murder. She will appear before the Devonport Magistrates Court later today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/864420fb-bdb6-47c5-bc93-867b0ca33943.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg