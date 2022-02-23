sport, local-sport,

A brave Siggy Carr ride saw Galenus get home in the Kevin Sharkie Royal Rambo over 1200 metres at Mowbray on Wednesday. The jockey led the whole straight and held off a late challenge from the Terrance Evans-trained Hellova Night ridden by Randy Tan. Galenus' win was met with a roar from the connections in the VIP viewing area. And trainer Scott Brunton and Carr shared a big hug after the race in the mounting yard. "I was obviously very excited coming to that part of the race, I knew how much of an easy time I got in front," Carr said of the final turn. "So basically, I knew I had plenty of energy left in my horse. "When I gave a kick I knew it was going to make it hard for the other horses to catch him." READ MORE: Magic Millions yearling gross sales well up on last year Carr admitted she was surprised by the late charge from Hellova Night. "You get very competitive, I actually thought I'd put the race to bed and then that horse obviously flew late," she said. "So you've got to get a little bit more aggressive at the end." She said there was no specific plan for the race. "We didn't have a plan with him because he's a little bit difficult," she said with a laugh. "But you'd say the plan worked." Motree Thoroughbreds' Mandy Gunn, who is Waterhouse-based, bred Galenus so it was also a great moment for the Tassie breeder. "Scott and Mandy, they were basically the start of Scott Brunton's racing team, so it's very special for them," Carr said. "They've had a lot of good horses but every time they get a winner, it's just as special for them."

