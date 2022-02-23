sport, local-sport,

Lim's Cruiser won the Mowbray Stakes in a race that left race-goers holding their breath. It took minutes to declare the winner with Lim's Cruiser, Mandela Effect and Biometric streaming across the finish line together. Winning rider Brendon McCoull was among the jockeys, trainers and connections waiting on the result. READ MORE: Magic Millions yearling gross sales well up on last year "It was close and I wasn't sure we got there, I thought he had," McCoull said. "I thought on the corner we were going to be hard to beat because I had a bit of horse left underneath me and he travelled into the race really well. "And fortunately he did enough to hold on, it was an exciting finish and it's more exciting when you get the result." It was trainer Scott Brunton's second victory of the day after Galenus won the Royal Rambo. McCoull booted home his second winner for the day after guiding the Bill Ryan-trained Take the Sit to victory in the Vamos Stakes.

