Hot on the heels of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese was out in Launceston on Tuesday ahead of the looming but as yet uncalled federal election. READ MORE: Premier's absence noted during Prime Minister's visit to Northern Tasmania Mr Albanese's snap visit brought him to the Boag's brewery where he unveiled a report compiled by the party's pandemic recovery jobs and industry taskforce. At a press conference outside the brewery, Mr Albanese spoke on national and international issues before questions turned to the issues facing Northern Tasmanians in the coming election. READ MORE: Tasmania's only charity for pets of homeless shuts down When asked what in the report would resonate with the region's residents, Mr Albanese highlighted two findings. "There's a whole lot of people who think, 'Yeah, JobKeeper was good but why did it go to companies that were increasing their profits but didn't go to people who missed out'. The second part of the report is preparedness [...] People have had a tough time, but the report is optimistic if we get it right," he said. With that in mind, the report's recommendations include "developing targeted policies" to help those that were unable to access JobKeeper for the duration of the pandemic, as well as a focus on developing the advanced manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. The leaders of the nation's two major parties both converging on Launceston less than a day apart highlights just how integral the seats of Northern Tasmania could be in the coming election. READ MORE: Tasmanian businesses prepare to welcome back international tourists In 2019, Bass became the Liberal Party's most marginal seat after Bridget Archer won against Labor's Ross Hart with a two-party-preferred swing of just 0.41 per cent, or just 563 votes. This time around, Ms Archer will once again be up against Mr Hart, who was one of several ALP members flanking the opposition leader during his visit. State Labor leader Rebecca White did not attend. The federal election is expected to be held before May 21. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

