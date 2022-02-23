newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A knife-wielding homeless man was on the run for breaching bail when he committed a "terrifying" attempted aggravated carjacking of a 71-year-old Launceston woman, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard. Wade Alan McKenzie, 32, had no money after being released from Risdon Prison in February last year. "Desperate times call for desperate measures," McKenzie told police after his arrest. READ MORE: Reckless driver 'lost his head' He pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated carjacking in a Brisbane Street car park at about 8.30am on April 15, 2021, and to stealing a mobile phone, handbag, cash and credit cards worth about $3000. The court heard that McKenzie and Candida Alice Smedley had arrived in Launceston the day before with little money and spent the night sleeping rough. McKenzie was walking through the CBD when he saw a woman sitting in the driver's seat of a Mercedes-Benz station wagon. He opened the passenger door and sat in the passenger seat and asked if she could do him a favour. When she asked what, he said "give me your car keys" and "I've got a knife". McKenzie grabbed the mobile phone out of her hand. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report The woman did not give him the keys and jumped out of the car and ran to the nearby Hertz car rentals office and called police. McKenzie took the woman's tweed handbag and gave it to Ms Smedley. Ms Smedley was arrested within five minutes and was in possession of bank cards, driver's licence and $20 in coins from the victim. McKenzie fled on foot and jumped multiple fences to evade police. Within 16 minutes, he was spotted hiding behind a vehicle in Balfour Street and attempted to flee again before capsicum spray was deployed. He had a large serrated hunting knife in his possession. The court heard that the victim was very shaken but no victim impact statement had been made. In a police interview McKenzie said he was on the run from police after breaching Supreme Court bail. He said he was low on money so had come up with the idea of robbing someone. READ MORE: Century of memories cherished after WWII veteran passes In sentencing Justice Robert Pearce said it must have been a terrifying experience for the vulnerable woman who told police she was very shaken. He said the crime was the most serious committed by McKenzie in a criminal career spanning three states. He said that McKenzie had intentionally taken a knife to cause fear. He was originally charged with attempted armed robbery. "The head sentence will reflect the serious criminality of this crime which is similar to attempted armed robbery," Justice Pearce said. READ MORE: TasWater confirms that, yes, more than 560 city homes sit empty He jailed him for one year and nine months for the attempted carjacking and backdated it to when he was taken into custody on April 15, 2021. Justice Pearce also activated a two month suspended sentence imposed in 2020. The court heard that Ms Smedley had been charged with receiving stolen property and would appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court in March. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

