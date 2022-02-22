newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The new University of Tasmania library opened its doors on Tuesday, marking the first major step in the $300 million move from the Newnham campus. The ribbon cutting at the new library was well attended with representatives from state, federal and local governments all coming together to celebrate the achievement. READ MORE: Premier's absence noted during Prime Minister's visit to Northern Tasmania The new $23 million library was designed by John Wardle Architects and built by local construction company Vos over the last 20 months. Situated between the campus's Annexe Theatre and the EG Stone building, the new library's design incorporates hard industrial edges with light Tasmanian timber throughout. That industrial feel stretches all the way down to the building's foundation, which was partly constructed with 77 recycled gas pipelines as well as low-carbon concrete. The build employed more than 300 workers and it took over two weeks to haul some 37,000 books from the Newnham campus to their brand new home. Now built, the library can seat more than 400 and includes 324 individual study spaces and ten meeting rooms. On the second floor, the Riawunna Centre celebrates and catalogues Aboriginal art and history, which also pervades the other floors. READ MORE: Tasmania's only charity for pets of homeless shuts down Palawa emerging artist Caleb Nichols-Mansell was commissioned to design seven feature carpets - reflecting the various environments and waterways of the natural landscape - which will be placed throughout the building when completed. Another striking artwork commissioned for the new building was from Devonport-born Troy Ruffels. Mr Ruffles' large-scale painting 'Weathering at the Edge' sits prominently in the heart of the UTAS library and features a striking depiction of the state's natural landscape. With the ribbon cut, work has begun for the library's new librarian, Janette Burke, who recently moved up from Hobart to help helm the new site. Looking back to the start of the project, Ms Burke said she wanted people to come into the building and onto this campus to be inspired to attend university. "I remember in 2019 saying I wanted to build a library that we, our students and community can be proud of. One that says we are committed to scholarship, lifelong learning, innovation, creativity and community engagement," she said. "This is a library of the 21st century," she added. The library's completion marks a major milestone in both the campus move and the larger $536 million Launceston City Deal. Now in progress, the transition to the still-expanding campus is expected to take about two years, at which point the Newnham site will be transformed into a research and community precinct. Details on the Newnham masterplan are being finalised and will be open to public consultation later this year. The next two major builds on campus to be completed are the teaching and learning River's Edge Building and Willis St Building, which are expected to be finished in late 2022 and 2023, respectively.

