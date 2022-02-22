newsletters, editors-pick-list, Tasmania, crime, assault, figures, statistics

Tasmanians appear much less likely to be assaulted than they were a decade or so ago, but it seems many crimes are going unreported The Australian Bureau of Statistics found 5.1 per cent of the Tasmanians aged 15 and over - about one in 20 - interviewed during the 2019-21 period had been assaulted and/or threatened with assault in the year before being interviewed. It estimated that meant 22,100 Tasmanians during the period had been assaulted or threatened with it. READ MORE: Premier's absence noted during Prime Minister's visit to Northern Tasmania That included 2.5 per cent (an estimated 11,000 Tasmanians) who said they had been physically assaulted. Three per cent (an estimated 13,200) said they were threatened with assault face-to face. Only about half of each of those groups had reported the most recent incident to police. Also, 1.3 per cent of respondents said they had been threatened with assault without it being face-to-face. Since the 2008-10 period, the ABS estimated Tasmania victimisation rates had fallen from: There had also been decreases in the prevalence of a range of household crimes, comparing the same periods. They were: Nationally, the ABS said, the physical assault victimisation rate for men had almost halved to 2 per cent since 2008-09, but had stayed relatively stable for women (2.4 per cent to 2.1 per cent). ABS National Centre of Crime and Justice Statistics director William Milne said the biggest decrease involved young men aged 15-29. READ MORE: Tasmania's only charity for pets of homeless shuts down "The results showed that perpetrators of physical assault differed for men and women," Mr Milne said. "For women, the perpetrator was most often a family member or intimate partner (49 per cent), while, for men, the perpetrator was most often a stranger (44 per cent) or another known person (42 per cent)." READ MORE: Tasmanian businesses prepare to welcome back international tourists The rate of sexual assault for women aged 18 years and over increased from 0.5 per cent to 0.9 per cent. "The largest increase was seen in the last year for young women aged 18 to 29 years, where the rate of sexual assault rose from 1.2 per cent in 2019-20 to 3.3 per cent in 2020-21," Mr Milne said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rtAhkjtYJ67Yc9vqpzBr6k/43fe4437-8db6-4559-99c4-fa2878a16c1f.jpg/r6_68_2041_1218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg