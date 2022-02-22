sport, local-sport,

Former Longford jockey Jason Maskiell has COVID and will miss the chance to partner former ''cups king'' Eastender in Wednesday's $250,000 Launceston Cup. Maskiell, who is now based in Victoria, started feeling a little unwell towards the end of last week and forfeited his rides on Oaks Day at Mowbray on Sunday. He returned a positive test to COVID on Monday. "I'd been a close contact so I had a fair inkling of what was coming," the jockey said. "But I'm not too bad - I feel all right, actually. "It's just a bit of a bugger because it's bad timing." Maskiell said he hoped to be back riding next Tuesday after isolating at home for a week. The jockey, who has been replaced on Eastender by Blake McDougall, said he wasn't sure what to expect from the eight-year-old veteran. "He went horrible the other day (in the Hobart Cup) but they said he was constipated or something," Maskiell said. "I said maybe you should retire him but they're pressing on so hopefully he goes a bit better." Eastender won the Launceston, Hobart and Devonport Cups in 2019. He won another race two months later at Spreyton before campaigning interstate but has not won again since. He is has drifted from $26 to $31 in latest Launceston Cup markets. Maskiell said his biggest disappointment about being sidelined on Cup Day was missing the ride on his family's horse And Beyond in the $125,000 Mowbray Stakes. "He went super last start and I think he'll be hard to beat," the jockey said. Maskiell has the same manager as Victorian jockey Jake Noonan who will take his place on And Beyond. "Jake rides good so the horse will get his chance," Maskiell said. Hobart Cup winner Ho Ho Khan continues to hold Launceston Cup favouritism at $3.10 but there has been good support for fellow Victorian In A Twinkling and Spreyton-trained stayer The Risk Factor. In A Twinkling, second in the Hobart Cup, and The Risk Factor, winner of the Sydeston Cup at Mowbray 17 days ago, have both firmed from $4.60 to $4.00. Devonport Cup winner White Hawk is being quoted at $12 and last year's Launceston Cup winner Glass Warrior is at $14.

