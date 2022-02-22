sport, local-sport,

Longford trainer Angela Brakey believes her tough stayer White Hawk has the right barrier to test the interstate visitors in Wednesday's $250,000 Launceston Cup. White Hawk chased home Victorian-trained rivals Ho Ho Khan and In A Twinkling in the Hobart Cup 10 days ago but Brakey said that race didn't pan out well for the eight-year-old. "He unfortunately drew an inside barrier and got boxed in and knocked about a bit," Brakey said. "Under the circumstances I was very proud of his effort. "He always runs well from a wide barrier which is why I went that way (selecting barrier 10) so we'll see what happens this time." Brakey said White Hawk needed to race outside the other horses and "do his own thing". "It probably took me, and him, a long time to work it out but it seems to work," she said. Brakey said White Hawk had taken no harm from his Hobart Cup run when he came from second-last at the 400m to finish 5-1/2 lengths behind Ho Ho Khan and 1-1/2 lengths behind In A Twinkling. "He could have run again a day or two after," she said. "He is in terrific order - his coat is glowing, he's happy and he's not being naughty. "He's been a revelation this time in." White Hawk, to be ridden by Spreyton-based apprentice Erica Byrne Burke, was a $12 chance with tab.com.au on Tuesday afternoon. Ho Ho Khan continues to drift, although not dramatically, in Launceston Cup betting. After opening at $2.80 if first markets, he touched $3.10 with most of the corporates on Tuesday. Leading local bookmaker Nick Whelan believes whether the former Hong Kong stayer continues to drift will depend on how the track plays in the earlier races. "If the track isn't leader-biased I think he will start shorter than his current price," Whelan said. "But if it does race a bit leaderish then maybe he continues to drift. "Everyone is saying 'he's got 61kg' but he spanked them in the Hobart Cup when the only horse that had an excuse was White Hawk." Feature race form at a glance - Despite his big weight, HO HO KHAN looks clearly the one to beat and only has to reproduce his Hobart Cup run. IN A TWINKLING was beaten fair and square in Hobart but in astute stable and is coming in for good market support. WHITE HAWK will almost certainly try to turn this into a staying test and will be hard to get past. THE RISK FACTOR is yet to beat anything of this class but he could win without surprising. Negative is the price as he looks way unders. GLASS WARRIOR and SH'BOURNE RENEGADE ran the quinella in this race last year and stay on the minimum weight. The third Victorian visitor AURORA'S SYMPHONY is a last-start winner of the Colac Cup but this looks harder. AYAHUASCA looks a highly promising mare from one of Victoria's top stables and punters pounced on the $3.50 as soon as markets opened. Last run at Caulfield was huge and winner scored again at Flemington on Saturday. MISS TUPPENCE was outstanding two starts ago and solid again last time when not much went right. YES BABY YES has won at group 2 level and her stablemate ESTORIL PARK is being kept very safe in the betting. TAKE THE SIT has the ability to win if they can come from back in the field and same applies to BOOM DOT COM. JUSTACANTA'S ability to run 1600m is the key. Has good form in better races but never won beyond 1410m. Looked a good thing beaten in Thomas Lyons when caught wide. MANDELA EFFECT ran on strongly to finish just in front of Justacanta last start and the step up to 1600m is perfect for him. BIOMETRIC was another that didn't have much luck in Thomas Lyons. AND BEYOND missed the start in the same race and was beaten only 1-1/2 lengths but is untried at 1600m. GEE GEE SECONDOVER is screaming out to win another race and just a pity there are no apprentice claims here. Should still run well. LIFFEYBEAU struggles to run out a strong 1200m but will give a sight. HELLOVA NIGHT is way up in class but never got out of second gear winning on Hobart Cup day. GALENUS has come up favourite again and, if he settles, will be hard to beat. Raced way too fiercely in front last time and was gone on the turn.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/5cef69f9-69f2-4351-95e5-bb689b2db451.jpg/r0_761_5387_3805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg