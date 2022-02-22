news, local-news,

A former Launceston accountant facing charges involving a total of $2.1 million has again failed to enter pleas when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court via video link. James Redmond Burrows, 36, now of Hawthorn East, Victoria, was directed to plea by Magistrate Sharon Cure at Tuesday's appearance when he last appeared in January. It was his sixth appearance on 338 charges since May last year. Last year Mr Burrows said that he was looking to plead guilty to some of the fraud and stealing charges. READ MORE: Premier's absence noted during Prime Minister's visit to Northern Tasmania Counsel for Mr Burrows, Temple Saville, told the court that Mr Burrows had not received full disclosure of the charges and evidentiary material from prosecution. "We are in a position where we cannot properly advise our client in the absence of the evidence," Ms Saville said. She said three emails had been sent in February seeking the material. She said that there was not even a summary of facts and without it it the case was "completely incomprehensible". The court has previously heard that the files comprise 500 pages of material. Police prosecutor Angela Robinson said a full hard drive of material had been provided to Mr Burrows in July last year. READ MORE: Tasmania's only charity for pets of homeless shuts down Magistrate Sharon Cure said she wanted to get to the bottom of the matter about whether there had been a lack of disclosure. "This matter is dragging on," she said. She said she would follow up with police prosecution and the Director of Public Prosecutions for an answwer on why material had not been supplied. Ms Cure asked Ms Saville whether a mention of the case in two weeks was suitable. However, Ms Saville said that given the number of charges and the volume of information whether two weeks was long enough. READ MORE: Tasmanian businesses prepare to welcome back international tourists "I'm asking for four to six weeks," she said. The matter was adjourned until March 31 at 11.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

